He Wanted Quality Time With His Brother Away From Family Conflict, But His Parents Struggled To Accept Being Left Out Of Their Vacation Plans

But when he and his brother planned a trip to Spain just for themselves, their excitement was soon overshadowed by their parents’ disappointment about being excluded.

AITA for not inviting my parents on a trip I planned for with brother? So, I have a brother, Aiden, who I’ve been very close to all my life.

Recently I have been wanting some time off, and since summer is here and I thought he could use a break, I asked him if he wanted to come along. He agreed, and since then we have planned a week-long trip to Spain—just the two of us. We are both very excited, as this is our first trip abroad that we have planned, just us.

When I mentioned the trip to our parents, however, they were upset, saying how they felt excluded from something that felt like it should be a family trip. I told them, however, that this was not a family trip and I just wanted to spend time with my brother—the two of us.

We had a back-and-forth, and though they told me they were okay with it, it was one of those “I’m telling you I’m okay, but really I’m not” type of okay, and it’s obvious they are still upset. I told my brother about it, and he suggested that we let them come with us to keep the peace. But I didn’t want that and told him that they could just deal with it for this one time.

We both know how it goes when we go on a trip together as a family. My mom wants us to wake up at 6 and travel around till our legs fall out and gets upset if we don’t agree with her plans. On the other hand, my dad stays agitated all day because he got up so early and because he wants to stay at the hotel and sleep. So it falls onto our brother and I to keep the peace between them the whole trip.

I just want a relaxed time with my brother where we get to do whatever the heck we want without stepping on eggshells. What do you think? AITA for not inviting my parents on the trip?

