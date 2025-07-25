Her Boyfriend Doesn’t Have A Job Or A Working Car, But She Doesn’t Want To Let Him Borrow Her Car To Pick Up His Child From The Kid’s Birth Mother

Imagine being in a relationship where you are the working, responsible one who makes enough to pay the bills and scrape by, but your partner seems to only make excuses about why he can’t work. If your partner also didn’t have a working car, would you let him drive yours, or would you force him to find another form of transportation?

AITAH for not wanting to finance the travel? 29F I have 2 kids (1 & 8), house, car, and work remote full time supporting my family. SO 33M hasn’t worked in about 1.5 yrs, broke down vehicle, 1 kid (10). We have been together for almost 6 years.

He stopped working after I had my son and seems to always have an excuse on why he can’t work. Currently it’s because his vehicle is broke down. (Side note: I already put 600 into it for him to fix it and it’s not running. He also refuses to scrap it and take that money towards a new one. so what do you do 🤷‍♀️)

Issue: His child lives with the BM 15 hours away (she moved away). BM demanded SO do all travel for the past two visits. SO couldn’t afford it and didn’t want to fight BM in court over breaking court order to meet half way. SO then had to forfeit the last 2 visits. Now in about 2 weeks SO is supposed to travel 7 hours 1 way to pick up child and bring back to the house for the summer visit. Again SO has no car and no job.

In the past when SO was working I would help out if SO was short on money or needed to borrow my car. However, after years of helping out when SO was short on money or didn’t have any at all, I’m fed up with helping. I’m the type of person that I like to help when I can and I like feeling needed but at this point I feel like I’m being taken advantage of.

I shouldn’t have to hand over my car and my money for SO to see his child. I feel like that statement is petty though. Then again that takes away from my kids. Which isn’t fair to them either. I don’t make a lot of money. I make enough that we get by living within our means. Traveling 14 hours total would drain all my money.

Maybe I’d feel differently if SO even had a good relationship with the child but he doesn’t. SO is supposed to call child 3 times a week and in the past year only called a handful of times. So AITAH for not wanting to finance the travel?

