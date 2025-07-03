Her Ex Insisted She Change Her Social Media Nickname After Their Breakup, And Blocked Her When She Refused

You lose a lot in a breakup: access to your partner’s stuff, relationships with their family, their cooking.

AITA for not changing my nickname after me and my ex broke up?

My ex and I recently broke up but we do still text on occasion. Yesterday they texted me asking for me to remove the nickname that they gave me from all my social media profiles. I asked why and they said because they didn’t want to see that nickname anymore.

I refused, I don’t entirely see the reason why and I’ve basically adopted that nickname for all my profiles. They texted me again today, saying that I hadn’t removed it and I would need to in order to still have a friendship with them. I don’t have such a friendly connection to my ex to want to do everything to keep the friendship so I refused again stating that we had broken up so why should they care?

Looking back on it, my message feels a bit insensitive but I really liked the name and didn’t want to change it. They blocked me immediately. I don’t really feel in the wrong about this but I don’t know. AITA?

