Her Father-In-Law’s Wife Has Been Asking Her Some Difficult Questions, And She Doesn’t Think She Should Answer Them

AITA for avoiding some uncomfortable questions from my FILs wife about my husband and his siblings feelings for her?

I (28f) have been with my husband for 7 years and married for just over a year. My husband and his siblings do not have a good relationship with their father’s wife. They don’t have an awful one. But none are close to her. None regard her as a mother or parent. They are civil and include her for the sake of their dad but that’s where it ends. Even still, she and I get along well. She’s always been very sweet to me and when my husband’s family gets together we chitchat.

She and FIL have two children together as well so she’s not without kids of her own.

And for added context my husband and his siblings mom died when they were kids (under 11). FIL remarried and then had two children with his second wife.

I have always picked up on the longing FILs wife feels toward my husband and his full siblings. It’s clear she wishes she had a better and closer relationship with them and I thought potentially believed there was more to their relationship than their is. Recently she has started asking me questions that I don’t feel comfortable answering and I have been avoiding giving answers to.

It started with what have they said about her and their relationship and gone as far as her asking me if they love her at all. The first time she asked I was taken aback but now it’s more uncomfortable whenever she redirects a conversation to those questions. The only answer I ever gave was I could never answer for them and then changing the subject. I have found myself changing the subject a lot and talking to her less. My husband told me I don’t need to answer and it’s not fair of her to repeat the questions a million times.

The thing is I know the answers but I feel like she’d find them difficult to digest and that’s really not my place. They should be kinda obvious but I can understand her hoping for some love from them or something. She’s known them for almost 20 years now, and I can tell she loves them. But I just don’t feel comfortable answering them. AITA?

Here’s what the comments on Reddit had to say:

