Her Husband Is Always Letting Her Down, But She Doesn’t Think It’s The Neighbor’s Job To Pick Up The Slack

Imagine being heavily pregnant in the summer heat.

If you’ve been there before, it’s likely not a situation you’ll care to repeat unless you really have to.

If you’ve never been there, you can be glad that’s not the case.

But then imagine being like the woman in this story – heavily pregnant in the summer heat, with three young children to entertain.

All while their father does very little at all.

AITA for not letting my neighbor take my children swimming? I have three children between the ages of three and eight. Today my husband was supposed to take them to the park but he procrastinated, and now it’s too late because he has to leave for an event. Our sweet next door neighbor ended up messaging us to see if the kids could join her child at the pool (our children enjoy playing together).

My husband thinks this is a great idea, since they were excited to go to the park but are no longer going. He told the children about this exiting new option to go swimming instead before bringing it to me. But I said no. I am 40 weeks pregnant, exhausted and it’s much too hot for ME to go and sit at the pool with my children right now (which is why their dad was supposed to do the park with them).

I am sure my neighbor would not mind me sending them out by themselves, because again she is so kind and sweet, and I don’t think for one second that they will be unsafe with her. But sending THREE children with this lady to the pool all by herself, on top of her own child is selfish in my opinion. I would also be the parent dealing with the aftermath of swimming like hair and baths etc.

My husband thinks it’s not fair to the kids because they now have to “be stuck in the house all day with nothing to do.” They have plenty of toys, board games and a whole backyard to play in, as well as each other. They will be fine and again, had he moved faster then they would have been able to stick to the original plan and been back from the park by now. In his opinion there is no difference in sending them to the pool without me since I wasn’t going to be joining them at the park. Now the children are upset and I look like the bad guy because I won’t let them go to the pool. AITA?

It was kind of the neighbor to offer to take the children to the pool, but it’s understandable that this mother of three wouldn’t want to overburden someone else, as well as risk the safety of all the kids.

When he’s got three kids and a heavily pregnant wife, this dad needs to be more understanding, as well as more motivated to keep the kids entertained.

It’s true, this woman’s husband seems to be happy with anything that means he doesn’t have to entertain his kids.

Newsflash dad: they’re 50% your responsibility too. Stop putting this all on your wife!

It shouldn’t be all on her – or a kindly neighbor.

