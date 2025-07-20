Her Husband Tried To Sleep In His Swim Trunks, But She Refused To Let It Happen

A clean bed just feels different.

Imagine spending the day by the pool and getting ready to crash for the night, only to find out your partner plans to wear his dirty swim trunks to bed.

Do you let it go?

Or do you push back to keep your bed feeling clean?

In the following story, one wife deals with this very scenario and decides to stand her ground.

Here’s how it all played out.

AITA for not letting my husband sleep in swim trucks? We had a chill day today that involved our pool (no drinking). We dried after reading beside it, I made dinner, we had a long conversation, watched a show, and then it was time for bed. Even though I was tired, I still took a quick shower to rinse my body before bed. My husband didn’t want to, which was fine; I didn’t complain. But he was in bed in his swim trunks, so I asked when he was taking them off. He said he was sleeping in them. Honestly, idk why it bothers me so much that his swim trunks were in bed, but to me, they’re like dirty shorts. He’s worn them outside on dusty furniture, has cat fur all over them, and doesn’t wash frequently—that kind of vibe.

Here’s where they’re both at with it.

So it feels like outside clothes shouldn’t be in bed. I’m not a super clean person by any means, but I like my bed to feel clean. He said he was too lazy to change into his underwear. No problem, buddy; I’ll get them for you. Begrudgingly, he changed into them, even though he didn’t want clean undies on his dirty body. I agree with that, but I prefer them over his dirty swim shorts in our bed. Anyway, I don’t like feeling like a control freak or nagging wife. I keep the bar pretty low in general, so I don’t always know when my requests/insistence are actually reasonable or if I’m being extra. AITA?

Wow! It does seem sort of weird not to want to change clothes before bed.

Let’s see how the fine folks over at Reddit feel about it.

