Her Husband Wouldn’t Help With Their Toddler At All Because He Has A Cold, So She Yelled At Him Until He Moved

AITA for expecting my husband to parent while being sick? My husband and I have a 2.5 year old. He got sick with a cold yesterday and so today he stayed home from work. I usually handle all the parenting and house chores (at least most) during the day so it wasn’t hard to leave him alone to rest in the morning. He played some video games and laid in bed the whole time. By afternoon, I logged in to work so I let my toddler run around around the house, in our room, wherever. I wasn’t really paying attention since she was fed and happy and my husband was downstairs while I was upstairs in my office.

As dinner time rolled around, I logged off and made dinner. He still was laying around, which was fine because he is sick. After dinner, I went to his parents with my daughter just to drop off some things and help out my mother in law for an hour. When I told her my husband was sick, she gave me a bunch of food for him and kept asking if I gave him medicine and that’s only then when I began to get a little irritated.

I got home and my daughter was fussy since it was a little past her usual bedtime. The house was a mess, dinner still needed to be cleaned up. I already knew I would need to but for some reason I just felt so frustrated in the moment. My husband walked out and I just began to clean, letting him deal with our daughter. At first, it took him 20 minutes just to get her into clothes.

By then I was finishing up cleaning. He put her in bed without brushing her teeth and I had to remind him to brush her teeth. That’s when he started grumbling about how he’s sick and he doesn’t have energy to handle her when she’s fussy. I lost it and almost yelled at him to just brush her teeth and go to bed.

We haven’t really talked much after. He brushed her teeth and they both went to sleep right away. I just can’t sleep. I’m so frustrated still. When I’m sick, my routine doesn’t change. The only thing different is that I either don’t work, or work half as much hours. When I’m sick, I still do all the house and parenting duties. Am I really the AH for expecting him to do parenting duties while sick?

