Her Mother Got Her The Most Inconvenient Job, But When She Refused To Take It, Her Mother Called Her Ungrateful

Imagine being a college student on summer break. You’re looking for a job, and your mom’s friend gets you a job.

The problem is that the job is far away, isn’t what you’re looking for and doesn’t work with your schedule. Do you take the job anyway and figure out how to make it work, or do you turn down the job offer?

This girl shares that she chose to turn down a job offer, and now her mother is pretty upset.

Did she mess up, or is her mother being unreasonable?

Check out the full story!

AITA for Not Taking The Job? I’m a Canadian university student seeking a summer job and a long-term opportunity for the year. This situation began right after my last exam.

This is where it gets bad…

About a week prior, I asked my mom to inquire about two jobs through her friend, just to learn about the roles. Instead, her friend secured a job for me without checking if it worked for me. I appreciate the gesture, but it created multiple conflicts: I want to continue a job long term, as short term jobs don’t look good on a resume. This job is far away, meaning I cannot continue working it after my school semester starts.

She knew the job won’t work…

This plan was communicated to her months, if not almost a year, in advance. To give her an idea of my ambitions for this summer. Her friend didn’t know about my conditions, so they agreed to make me start the next day after my exams, which was impossible because that was my move-out day from my dorm. This eventually came down to starting 3 days after my exam day after a lot of arguing and shouting. The location of the job is about a 40-minute drive from my uni (which I also planned to live near during the summer because of #1) and about 1.5 hours from my parents’ house.

It would have been really tough!

I didn’t have a car, but I could’ve gotten one in a short amount of time. After some thinking, I said no because I would be giving up too much for a job that isn’t particularly good. My mom then accused me of being ungrateful, saying no one would help me again. She even texted her friend, calling me a “spoiled brat.” I responded by calling her crazy for sending that message

She made a choice!

The next day, she refused to pick me up from my dorm as planned, so I had to spend $250 on an Uber home with my luggage. Later, when I moved back near school to keep job hunting or take summer classes, I asked to borrow her unused car. I offered to return it the same day to avoid concerns. She refused, and I spent another $150 on an Uber. Eventually, I enrolled in summer courses since I hadn’t found a job. To my surprise, she didn’t object.

UH OH…

But when I asked her to help pay tuition, which she was supposed to cover this year, she refused, saying she’d only give me money in September. I tried to get a student line of credit, but she also refused to co-sign. Without that money, my school locked my account, affecting my ability to register for future courses and possibly hurting my credit score. I warned her, but she didn’t care and told me to ask my dad instead. I don’t want to depend on him; we’re not close, and he has a family to support.

That’s INSANE!

Her reasons for not giving the money are:

I didn’t take the job I didn’t stay at home for the summer like she wanted (even tho she knew my plans months ahead of time) My grades are too “shameful” to continue uni (my GPA is 2.7 as a business major) Thanks for reading, can’t fit more details rn

YIKES! That sounds exhausting to deal with!

Her mother’s friend tried to do her a favor with the job, but it wasn’t a job that was going to work. Her mother seems to be overreacting about that.

Everyone is being a little unreasonable!

