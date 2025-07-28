Her Mother Ignored Her Calls And Broke Her Promise To Pay Back A Loan, So She Snapped In Anger But Ended Up Losing More Than Just Her Money

In strained relationships, even small gestures can carry enormous weight.

When a daughter tried to collect a unpaid loan from her distant mother, one accidental voicemail pushed their already rocky relationship to the edge.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

AITA I asked my mom for my money back In December, my mom asked for $1,500 for my brother’s court fees. I gave it to her because she promised she would give it back to me.

But when that promise was put to the test, everything fell apart.

Around February, on my birthday, I asked if she could give me $800 instead so I could use it for my birthday stuff. She didn’t give it to me.

She kept trying to get her money back.

Fast forward to last night—I kept calling her so I could get my money back because I have a bill that I want to pay off.

It was then she said something she couldn’t take back.

While in the heat of the moment, I was mad because she wasn’t answering my calls, so I called my aunt to express my frustration. While expressing my frustration, I didn’t realize that on my other phone I was leaving a voicemail. In that voicemail, I did say that my mom was dumb while I was talking to my aunt.

Now her mom is ready to pay her back, but preparing to cut her off completely.

I guess my mom heard that, and then she called me back, saying she’ll give me my money—and that after she pays, she no longer wants to be my mother and to block her on everything.

This isn’t what she wanted at all.

Today, I’m feeling really bad because I really didn’t mean to hurt her feelings. (Also, me and my mom don’t get along well because she wasn’t in my life like that.) I just want to know how to fix this. AITA?

Everyone’s said something they regret in the heat of the moment.

What did Reddit have to say?

This commenter doesn’t think it’s worth it to keep her mother around if she continues to act like this.

This should serve as a valuable lesson about not lending her mom money in the future.

Her mother should have been way more communicative.

What she said was hurtful, but is it worth cutting your own child off over it?

The voicemail wasn’t kind, but neither was being ignored and strung along for months.

In the end, both parties crossed a line. Only time will tell whether they can come back from it.

