Her Partner Can’t Make It To The Family Trip That They Had Planned Together, So She Wants To Go With Just Her Youngest Child

Some people can really be self-centered.

If you planned a family vacation and half your family had scheduling conflicts, would you want to go on the vacation without them, or would you reschedule for another time?

This woman shares how her partner got upset when she suggested going on a vacation with just their youngest child.

Let’s read the whole story.

WIBTA if I took my child on a trip without my partner? Our family goes on a few small trips a year, usually one in spring and one in early summer. I had started planning out a summer trip for us a month or two ago and let the family know the time frame I was looking at. After I had made some reservations (which are refundable) and requested time off from work some things came up.

There are some scheduling conflicts.

Our eldest child signed up for summer classes and would not be able to come along, which wasn’t surprising. My partner signed up for some things during that time, but it is online so it was “still doable” from what they initially said. My partner then agreed to house sit for some friends during that same time, which meant they couldn’t go. They stated they forgot about the trip time frame.

They couldn’t find their way around it…

These commitments they made meant we could not do a family trip at all this summer as some commitments carry through to when school starts. Kinda bummed about that. But, I asked my partner if they were ok with me taking our younger child on the trip, just me and them. I have taken both kids on camping trips and stuff like that alone before, but haven’t gotten to do as much with our youngest as our eldest, so this felt like a good chance to bond more.

She had some options…

My partner got pretty upset about me asking to do that. They said it wasn’t fair to them. I asked them, given the options of: None of us going on the trip this summer. Just our youngest and I going on the trip.

Why was nobody going on the trip the option they wanted? They weren’t quite able to articulate their point so we agreed to talk it over later. But, WIBTA if I went on this trip with my kid?

A parent child trip sounds like a good solution to this problem.

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

Someone’s being really self-centered here!

