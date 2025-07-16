Her Prideful Parents Refused To Let Her Uncle Fund Her Education, But Now She Wants To Take Her Uncle Up On His Offer Anyway

College is expensive, and a lot of people can’t afford to go to college without taking out loans.

If you knew your parents were struggling to pay for your college education, would you jump at the chance to take another relative up on their offer to pay for your education? What if you knew doing this would make your parents upset?

This girl shares how her uncle is willing to pay for her college education, but her parents don’t want him to help.

Should she take him up on his offer anyway?

Check out the full story.

WIBTA if I betrayed my parents and accept my relative’s offer to sponsor my education? I’m in university, in my 3rd year.

My parents have been getting loans and loans just to try and pay my tuition fees and buy me my textbooks. I am very aware that they will not be able to afford the next semester’s payment because the loans have caught up to them and I know there are no savings in their accounts.

Her uncle wants to help.

My uncle recently offered to pay my tuition fees and anything related to my academics until I graduate, just with a small catch. I have to maintain my grades, and remain focused on university.

But her parents don’t like this idea.

My parents are against it because they feel like it will make them look like bad parents for not being able to afford my education. WIBTA for accepting my uncle’s offer and ignoring my parent’s wishes?

Why can’t the parents be more open about the offer? Sometimes you have to swallow your pride and let someone help.

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user knows education is important and that she needs the money.

This user finds it nice that she cares about her parent’s financial situation.

That’s right! This user knows the parent’s pride is ruining things here.

This user knows that education should be a priority.

This user knows that this offer would take the financial pressure off of the parents.

Her parents should reconsider this generous offer!

