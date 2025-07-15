Her Roommate Treated Her Expensive Products Like Her Own, So She Asked Her To Move Out

Respect in a shared home means honoring personal boundaries and belongings.

So when her roommate not only used her things without asking, but lied straight to her face about it, that’s when she decided enough was enough.

Is she overreacting, or was her roommate’s error in judgement unforgivable?

AITA for asking my roommate to move out after she kept using my expensive skincare and lying about it? I (26F) live with my roommate, Mia (25F). We usually get along fine, but lately I noticed my pricey skincare stuff (serums, moisturizers, eye creams) was disappearing way faster than normal. These products aren’t cheap and mean a lot to me.

So she began paying closer attention.

At first, I thought maybe I was imagining things, but I started marking the levels. Yep, they kept going down fast. I asked Mia straight up if she was using them.

So Mia lied, that is, until she was later caught redhanded.

She looked surprised and said no, that she has her own stuff. Then one day, I actually caught her using my new eye cream.

When I asked, she got defensive and said she just tried a tiny bit once and that I was overreacting because I “have so much.” I told her it’s not about the amount, it’s about her taking my things without asking and lying about it.

After that, things just weren’t the same.

After all that, I told her I don’t feel comfortable living with her anymore and asked her to find a new place by the end of the month. Now she’s calling me controlling and says I’m making her homeless over “a little cream.” So, AITA here?

If it’s not yours, then paws off!

What did Reddit think?

It’s not really just about the money.

This roommate failed even the simplest test of trust.

This user finds the roommate’s offense almost eviction worthy.

If she lies about something like this, then what else isn’t she being truthful about?

No one should have to tolerate this kind of disrespect from their roommate.

