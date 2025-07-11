Her Siblings Neglected To Care For Their Aging Parents Until It Was Too Late, But They Lashed Out When The Sole Caregiver Was Named The Only Heir Of Their Inheritance

Grief can unite families, but just as often it ends up fracturing them even further.

One woman spent the better part of a decade caring for her parents while her siblings kept their distance.

So when they came crawling back to beg for a portion of the inheritance, she wonders whether to give in.

AITA for keeping my entire inheritance when my siblings did nothing for our parents? I (45F) recently lost both of my parents within a year.

In their last years, she had bore the brunt of the responsibility for their care.

For the past ten years, I was their primary caregiver—I managed their finances, drove them to doctors’ appointments, cooked, cleaned, and was there for them emotionally through everything.

Her siblings on the other hand…

My two siblings, David (48M) and Lisa (42F), lived out of state and hardly ever visited. They had stable jobs and could have helped, but mostly they just called sometimes and said they were too busy to do anything else.

So when her parents passed, she had come into a bit of money.

When the will was read, it said that I would inherit the entire estate. It’s not a huge amount, but my parents wanted me to have it to help secure my future since I was the one who took care of them day in and day out.

Her siblings are now furious they weren’t included.

David and Lisa are furious, saying it’s unfair and that I should split it three ways. They keep saying “family should stick together” and accuse me of being greedy.

But she thinks it’s only fair since they didn’t contribute to any of the work.

I’ve told them I love our parents, but I carried the burden of their care alone for years, and this inheritance was meant to acknowledge that. Now they’re threatening to sue. AITA?

Her siblings could threaten and accuse all they wanted, but they can’t rewrite history.

She had earned that inheritance in time, sacrifice and love. Her siblings sure as heck can’t say the same.

