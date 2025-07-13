Her Sick Neighbor’s Husband Turned Abusive, So She Offered To Look After Her Kids. But Months Down The Line She’s Regretting Her Offer.

When someone you care about is suffering, it’s normal to want to do them a favor.

Maybe you’ll make them dinner, help them out with chores or even lend them money.

But some people have hearts so big that they’re prone to being taken advantage of.

That’s exactly what has happened to the woman in this story, who offered a small favor and has ended up lumbered with much more than she anticipated.

Read on to find out what happened to make her regret her kindness.

AITA for getting tired of housing my neighbor’s kids? For almost three months, I’ve been housing my neighbor’s two sons, aged thirteen and fourteen, rent free. My neighbor is in a toxic/extremely controlling relationship with her husband (their stepfather). He does not allow the younger son in the house, due to the younger son having anger issues.

Yikes! Let’s see how this situation has panned out.

I said it would be fine for the boys to stay for a few weeks until my neighbor figures out where the kids will go. But months later I’ve become basically a sole provider for them. I buy them groceries and clothes because their mom won’t, cook for them, and do their (disgusting) laundry. On top of that, I’m paying her to watch my autistic son for 1-3 hours during the week days.

Uh-oh. And the circumstances just keep getting more dire.

Every time the date that the boys are supposed to leave gets closer, she pushes it back. I’ve been trying to be sympathetic to her circumstance as she also has cancer, but I’m getting close to my limit. AITA?

It’s crazy that not only is this woman housing her neighbor’s kids, she’s also paying for their food and clothes.

She’s basically acquired two extra kids, with no additional provision to do so.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit thought about this.

It’s nice to be nice, but this has pushed things way too far.

Caring for a child for a couple of weeks is one thing, but taking in two teenagers seemingly permanently is a whole other matter altogether.

It’s unreasonable to expect her to keep – and pay for – the boys.

She needs help.

