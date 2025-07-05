Her Sister Had No Birthday Plans Until She Very Suddenly Did, But Was Quite Disappointed They Weren’t Being Honored

Siblings.

AITA for not making time for my sister for her birthday? So, for reference my sister turned 33 today (I am 24) and I’ve had such an incredibly busy month. Work a full time job with late hours, I’m also in my 3rd year of university (while also taking summer courses), and I have to balance a bunch of other things like errands, chores, and etc.

My sister never set her birthday plans in stone. She kept saying how she wasn’t going to do anything and so I took her word for it as I kept asking her multiple times in advance. While I am taking one of my cats to the vet, she calls me and gets off earlier than I thought and asks me where I’m at and what I’m doing. I tell her, and she proceeds to say that she was only calling so she could tell me to start getting ready. I assumed she was going to do something later in the evening since she gets off at around 6-7pm and is quite wishy-washy about her decisions. Ready to go where? No idea, but I get home late because I was stuck in traffic and I ask her.

We agree to go to happy hour at a lounge before it ends at 7pm and I let her know that’s fine, but I have an exam due tonight so I can’t hang out for too long. She gets all bothered, saying never mind because she doesn’t want the burden of shortening her fun so I can get home earlier to take my exam and I say “Hey, I can just take my exam and I’ll meet you there.” She’s still being stubborn, leaves without saying bye, and about 20 or so minutes says that I was fine for meeting up with her.

I finish my exam, I call her letting her know that I was ready and she snaps at me saying that she already left and that I had all day to take my exam. I explain that my exam was only available during a certain window and I slept in today since I was off and that I had no idea she was going to do anything. It took me an hour and it took me 30 minutes to get ready. So am I [a jerk] for not making time for her during the day?

