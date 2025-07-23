Her Sister Messed Up Bad, But Now She’s Blaming Everyone Else And Straining Relationships

If you have siblings, god bless you.

They can be a real handful, like in this story right here:

Check it out and see how it makes you feel about your own brothers and sisters.

AITA for telling my sister to take accountability or leave me alone? 1 year ago I (30F) received a panicked call from my sister Sally (35F) because my parents house was going into foreclosure. My parents had stopped living in that house in 2014 and let my oldest sister Ann (40F) and her family live there, with the understanding that she would pay the mortgage. My parents are immigrants and had called Sally because they did not understand the letter they received. Sally learned that the mortgage had not been paid in over 6 months and they had sent multiple letters to the home that Ann lived in. By the time Sally was involved, she only has a few days left to pay the debt.

So, why was SHE being contacted about this?

I live in a different state over 1000 miles away and Sally called me because the mortgage company had offices in my state, but not theirs. I was on standby in case her latest payment did not go through, so that I could pay the debt myself in person. Eventually her wire transfer was accepted and the crisis was averted. When my parents and Sally finally confronted Ann, she claimed that the bank had lost the payments but refused to show any sort of statements to back up her claims. Some harsh words were said, but my parents decided to let it go in the name of peace. Ann ended up moving out but blames Sally for getting involved when it wasn’t “her business”.

Things settle down…for a while…

Months pass and I decided to use the holiday travel for baby showers as this was my 1st pregnancy. Sally offered to throw me the baby shower at her home. Ann never showed up and gave different excuses to different people.

But then it all blows up again.

A few weeks later, I get a voice note from Ann crying saying she couldn’t come to my party because she couldn’t imagine being in Sally’s home after “what she did to her” and to reach out to her “when I was ready”. Heavily pregnant and hormonal, I was upset she would try to blame someone else and that she was putting the responsibility of our relationship on me while dealing with a difficult pregnancy. So I didn’t respond for over 6 months. In that time Ann has sent random posts from social media as if everything is fine. I finally got fed up today and responded to a message saying she could take accountability for taking advantage of her family, or no longer have a relationship with me. Am I the [jerk] for bringing up the conflict with my parents or should I stay out of it?

Check out what the comments had to say:

Everyone was more or less on the same page.

Can’t expect this to work without all the elements.

What was she expecting?

Well that’s a little harsh…but yeah, she screwed up.

Big time.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.