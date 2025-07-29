Her Sister Mocked Her Chosen Baby Name, So One New Mom-To-Be Kicked Her Sister Out Of Her Baby Shower And Cut Contact

Baby showers are meant to be filled with love and support for the new parents-to-be.

But when one woman announced the name of her new baby girl, it sparked a conflict with her sister that she never saw coming.

Perhaps this is why many parents don’t reveal their child’s name until after they are born, but with months until birth, this mom is now second-guessing her baby’s name.

WIBTA if I give my daughter an “outdated” name? I (32F) am currently 7 months pregnant and we were told by the doctor that it’s going to be a girl, so me and my husband (33M) have been thinking of names. We decided on a name we like. We decided to name her “Audrey.”

But this choice soon sparked controversy with her family.

When I told everyone at the baby shower, one of my sisters told me it was an “outdated name” and that she’d get bullied for having a name like that (which is funny because she wanted to name her daughter “Ashhliegh”—pronounced as “Ashley”— before her husband stopped her).

After a while of her making comments about the name, we eventually just kicked her out of the shower. I blocked her on all social medias when she kept messaging me telling me to change the name. So, AITA if I name my daughter Audrey?

Outdated or not, this sister is way overstepping her bounds here.

What did Reddit think?

It’s very possible her sister was holding a hefty grudge.

Does she even trust her sister’s name judgment at this point?

People have very different ideas on what’s considered “outdated”.

What you choose to name your child can have serious implications for them later in life.

Her sister’s reaction says way more about her than it does about the name itself.

