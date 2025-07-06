Her Sister Took Her Things And Mocked Her For Not Being The Favorite, So She Snapped And Told Her She Could Be The One To Take Care Of Their Mom When She Gets Old

Being the favorite child might seem fun. That is, until someone reminds you what that role actually comes with.

So, what would you do if your sibling constantly took your things, insulted you, and your parent always took their side?

Would you just learn to ignore them?

Or would you finally say what you’ve been thinking for years?

In today’s story, one sister finds herself in this exact scenario and decides to speak up.

Here’s what happened.

AITA for telling my sister that, since she’s the favorite, she’ll be the one taking care of our mom when she’s old? I’m 21F and my sister is 18F. I’ve always felt like our mom favors her, even if she doesn’t say it directly. I study out of town and only come home a few days a week. When I’m gone, my sister uses my stuff without asking. It’s happened so many times that I’ve stopped leaving anything valuable at home.

Her sister says hurtful things.

Recently, an aunt sent me a pair of sneakers I really liked. My mom said she “couldn’t find them,” and then my sister showed up wearing them. I asked her to take them off, she refused, we argued, and my mom’s only response was something like: “So what? It’s not like you’re gonna eat them.” That same night, my sister started provoking me. She said things like “nobody loves you” and called me a freeloader.

I was doing the dishes, and when I finished, she came and dropped off her dirty plate, just to say: “You act like it doesn’t hurt, but I know it does.”

Frustrated, she stood up for herself, and now everyone is upset.

I snapped. I told her that if she enjoys being the favorite so much, she better enjoy everything that comes with it, because when mom gets old, she’ll be the one changing her diapers and dealing with everything. I won’t help at all. She went silent and locked herself in her room, crying. Later, my mom asked me to tell her I was just joking because she’s stressed about her national standardized tests. I said no—I meant what I said. My mom got angry, called me ungrateful, said she raised me for nothing, and now she’s telling my aunts that I came home just to “ruin her peace.” AITA?

Wow! This situation sure paints the mother and sister in an immature light.

Let’s see what the people over at Reddit have to say about what happened.

This could be a good solution.

Here’s another person who thinks she should stop going home.

According to this person, the sister is very wrong.

This reader also dealt with favoritism growing up.

She needs to teach them a lesson.

The best way to do this is by cutting them off for a while.

