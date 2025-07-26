Her Sister Wants To Announce Her Pregnancy At Her Wedding, But She Says The Karma Is All Off

Weddings are a special day, and traditionally, curated around the wishes and celebration of the bride.

But just how special it needs to be for whom can start to cause weird arguments sometimes.

AITAH for refusing to do something special on my wedding day for my sister because she refused to do something for me at hers?

The question is already nearly a paragraph in itself, so read further for clarification:

I (30F) I’m getting married this Sunday, and my sister Jessica (28F) got married two years ago. A couple of weeks before her wedding my ex left me for another woman, and it was devastating because I thought that he was going to propose soon. At my sister’s wedding I asked her if she could throw the bouquet to me as to wish me luck, but she refused and said that she didn’t wanna damage it. I asked her to lend it to me for a couple of pics instead and she refused that too. I said nothing more and I didn’t bring it up again until now.

It’s a bouquet – those flowers are gonna die soon anyway. Why so fiercely protective?

Okay, my sister is pregnant and wants to announce it at my wedding, she asked and I said absolutely not. When she asked why I told her that: 1. The wedding is for my fiance and I 2. She didn’t do what I asked her to do at her wedding, so why would I do what she asks in mine?

And now everyone has to pick a side.

She’s [angry] and says that I’m being ridiculous Our mother says that I’m being childish. AITAH?

Here’s what that comments made of this:

There was a…very consistent theme:

Like, warn the staff.

And revoke her holding things privileges.

I kinda feel like pregnancy announcements and proposals are the two things you just DON’T do at someone else’s wedding. Right?

