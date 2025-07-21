Her Sister Wouldn’t Admit Stealing Her Lipstick, So She She Smeared Blush On A White Cloth As She Left Her Room

It’s common for teen sisters to share things and to have spats about any number of subjects that concern them both.

See why this didn’t exactly lead to harmony.

AITA for wiping clean my dirty make up brush into my sister’s white cloth?

Before this happened, I found out my sister stole a lipstick I always use, which I had already suspected her of doing a lot of times and her denying it and getting mad every time. I know this is petty, but I have this “rule” that my sister can borrow anything I own as long as she asks for my permission because I hate feeling like I don’t have control over things I own.

But this rule was not followed.

However, my sister sees this as something unnecessary since I let her borrow my things anyway and hated the idea of it. She asks for permission sometimes, but sometimes I still catch her using my things and she gets mad whenever I point it out because I’m petty. Now I saw the lipstick I mentioned in her bag and confronted her lol. She denied it telling me she bought it and it was new. She told me I don’t have proof it was mine. However, she did not know the lipstick is almost out, making her admit she actually stole it. I’m the type of person that doesn’t hold grudges but has to keep going on ranting about it until I get everything off my chest. I kept on ranting about how it was wrong of her not only stealing it, but not admitting it either when I first asked her. She said I would be mad anyway and she told me I was annoying. Obviously I would be. Does she expect me to clap after she admitted she stole from me?

Revenge was convenient.

I had to chat my friends about her stealing it and instead of being anything but mad, she’s making it seem like I am suddenly in the wrong. My friends did say my sister is weird for that and I already moved on, already got it out of my chest. A few days after, when I was using my make up, my pallet is suddenly damaged. I thought maybe it fell and brushed it off. But as I was using my make up, I found a tiny brush that was obviously used to destroy the pallet. Obviously, that would be my sister. I got mad and wiped it off the first white cloth I found in her room.

