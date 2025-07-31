His Annoying Brother Refused To Put His Seatbelt On Properly, So He Threatened To Stop The Car Unless He Fixed His Seatbelt

Some family members can really be very unreasonable in certain situations.

When it comes to road safety, wearing a seatbelt is nonnegotiable.

What would you do if you were driving your sibling home, but they refused to wear their seatbelt? Would you stop the car until they fixed their seatbelt, or would you keep driving like everything was fine?

This guy shares how his family turned against him when he refused to drive his brother around without a seatbelt.

AITA because I turned my car around when my brother wouldn’t wear his seatbelt properly? I 18M and my brother 26M were going to eat at a restaurant. Since I can’t and won’t drink I’ve become the designated driver of the family.

Regardless, while I was driving to the restaurant I noticed that my brother only had the waist portion of the seatbelt on. I asked him to wear the seatbelt properly multiple times, and when he refused I told him that I would stop the car until he did so.

He still refused and because this has happened before (but before he wasn’t wearing it completely), I started calling my parents (we are Brazilians, and in our culture we still stay with our parents for a while and do as they say) so they would tell him to put the seatbelt on properly. He started getting mad saying that I was ruining the night for our parents and took his hat off and started hitting the dashboard.

I kept going home since he kept saying to my parents that he did have the seatbelt on, which is true, but it wasn’t placed properly. When I got home my mom said that me and my brother were ruining their night and we were both in the wrong. My dad however knows these stunts that my brother can pull and said that he was in the wrong.

I really don’t think I am in the wrong because I just want my brother’s safety regardless if he likes me or not even though he says, “it’s my life not yours”. Although I can see how it would be annoying to him. I really don’t know what to think and at this point I think I’m just ranting, AITA?

