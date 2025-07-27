His Classmate Was Cheating On A Weekly Math Quiz And Getting A Candy Bar Reward For The Highest Score, But He Figured Out His Method And Busted Him

There’s a saying in Brazil that goes: “Lies have short legs”. They don’t go far.

In this case, this proved true after a few times when this guy’s classmate kept cheating the system and getting rewarded for it.

It didn’t last long.

Let’s read the whole story and see what happened.

Multiplication Quiz Revenge This happened when I was in fifth grade, although it was unintentional petty revenge. A fellow student, whom I’ll call Hank, was really good at multiplication. Once a week, we would be handed a sheet with multiplication problems on it. We were supposed to do as many as possible within a certain amount of time.

Classic method of tortu… I mean, math assignment. But at least they were rewarded.

After the time was up, we would switch sheets with another student. We would grade each other‘s sheets, while the teacher called out the answers. Anyone who finished the sheet with 100% correct answers got a candy bar as a prize. I never finished my sheet, but Hank always finished his, and got every answer correct.

Hank was proud of his victories, too.

The teacher would hand him his candy bar with much praise, calling him a champion. He would smirk and crow, hold up the candy bar, and flash us the victory sign. It was annoying that he rubbed his victory in, but he did earn the prize.

It was puzzling, though.

Admittedly, we were also jealous, as no other student was able to even come close to matching his record. Hardly anyone else ever won a candy bar. One day, when the time was up, I went to switch sheets for grading. I noticed that Hank had not switched sheets with anyone, so I tried to hand him my sheet in exchange. He refused, and we got into an argument.

There was a reason why he didn’t want to. He had his eyes on the prize.

The teacher wasn’t happy that we were talking out of turn, and told us to go write our names on the board in disgrace. After that, I gave up and switched sheets with another student. And Hank won his candy bar yet again.

That wasn’t fair.

But, I was a teacher’s pet, and had never had to write my name on the board before. It bothered me. So during lunchtime, I went to the teacher, and explained why I was talking out of turn. She said she understood, and told me not to mention the situation to anyone. The next week when we had our usual multiplication quiz, after the time was up, she asked if everyone had switched sheets.

The teacher was investigating.

Everyone agreed that they had, and then she asked “Who has Hank’s sheet?” No one answered, so she said “Well, whose sheet does Hank have?” Again, no one answered.

So she went over and picked up his sheet. She looked at it, then displayed it so the whole class could see it. He had haphazardly done just a few of the problems, and the rest of the answers were blank. It turned out that he had been grading his own sheet, and filling in the correct answers as they were called out by the teacher. The whole rest of the year, he never got another candy bar, and that smirk was history.

Supercheater Hank’s origin story.

Let’s see what the Reddit comments had to say.

Hank hanked.

Someone shares a similar story.

A solution.

A compliment.

My thoughts exactly.

Another reader chimes in.

Proper punishment.

Hank learned early on that a life of crime for candy bars is not worth it.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.