His Dad Wouldn’t Stop Turning Off His AC Unit, So He Hid The Remote Way Up High Where Dad Couldn’t Reach

I’m typing this right now in my home office next to a window AC unit.

During the summer, this particular unit has to run pretty much every day as this is the warmest room in the house; routinely 5 – 10 degrees hotter than the outside temps when left alone.

If anyone tried to come turn it off, I’d turn into a rabid dog, so I can get where the guy in this story is coming from.

Check out the details and see if you can relate, too.

AITA for hiding the AC remote from my dad? This is silly, but I wanted some opinions regardless. My brother and I live abroad, and our parents have recently come to visit us and take a vacation at the same time. They are staying at my place since I live alone, and it has been fine other than one issue.

Bear in mind, the parents are at THEIR place, not the other way around.

I like to have the AC on while I’m asleep. I just like to wake up to a cool room instead of being possibly sweaty and hot My dad wakes up every night around 3-4 am to go to the bathroom, and when he does, he also comes into my room and turns off my AC. I have told him multiple times not to do it, as I leave it running on purpose, but he just does it anyway. So found a solution.

The solution was simple.

I put the remote on top of my wardrobe, as he can’t reach that high. I did this yesterday, went to sleep, and I got woken up by my dad searching for the remote in the middle of the night. When he saw me, he asked me where the remote was, and I just told him to go back to sleep, and he left.

And now there’s a squabble.

The next morning at breakfast, he told me not to hide the remote, so I told him not to turn off the AC, and there was a back and forth, but we quickly dropped it so that mom could eat in peace. So like I said, this is silly, but AITA for hiding the remote.

Here’s what the comments had to say:

Hey, who’s house is this?

As someone who runs hot, I APPRECIATE THIS:

This has such weird implications.

It seems like the fundamental problem here is that dad hasn’t learned his kids are adults yet.

That’s gotta be reiterated at some point.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.