His Father-In-Law Moved In Without Helping With Laundry Costs, So He Ended Up At Odds With His Wife Over What Support Was Fair

When family members move in, the balance of give and take can quickly shift.

He welcomed his father-in-law with open arms, but when an unexpected conflict arose over who was responsible for his laundry, tensions quickly flared.

AITA for not doing my father in laws laundry? Recently my father-in-law separated from his wife and has asked to move in. I welcomed him in, of course, asking for nothing in return.

Fast forward some weeks ahead—my wife and I are doing laundry. I happened to see his pile and just simply skipped over it.

There is no laundry in our house, so we have to go haul it to the laundromat and pay. So I was thinking, even more of a reason to do just ours.

That night my wife starts yelling at me, telling me what a jerk I am for not helping him.

I stood my ground and told her we were helping him more than enough, and that doing his laundry was 100% not necessary. So we agreed to disagree. Well Reddit? AITA?

It’s only fair to expect a little give-and-take in a shared living space.

It sounds like this dynamic needs more balance — and quick.

