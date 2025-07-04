His Friend Gave Him A Ride, But Now Claims He Broke The Window And Wants Him To Pay To Fix It

We all have that one friend with the super janky car, especially in our high school/college years.

But what level of jank is acceptable? These are the questions we’re here to ask ourselves.

If a friend gave you a ride in their beat up car, would you be willing to help pay to repair their car if something appeared to be broken long before the road trip?

The woman in this story, says no, but her friend says yes. Let’s see what’s going on.

AITA for not paying for my friends broken window? Last night me (F20) and my sister went out with my friend (M23) and a few other guys. He drove from Philadelphia to New York.

As soon as I got into the car he told me his passenger door is broken. (His car got broken into a few months ago) Therefore, every time we went in and out the car I had to climb through the driver’s seat.

There’s that car jank we all know and love.

On our way to get food I told him I was putting down the window to get a picture of the city. He said nothing, I assumed he heard me. Then the window falls down. It’s hard to explain, but it disconnected and slid down. I kept apologizing to him last night and he kept saying it was okay.

But soon, she received shattering news.

Today he texted me and asked him to send the money to repair the window. I personally feel like I shouldn’t have to because 1. It was already broken. 2. This is a friend I allowed to stay in my hotel free of charge when his flight got cancelled in Miami. AITA for not paying to repair the window?

OP didn’t break the window, so OP shouldn’t have to pay.

Let’s check in with the comments on Reddit:

There are many other things that could be tried here.

Including insurance.

Some were VERY hasty:

Tell him to use his insurance and let him get over it.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.