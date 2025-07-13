His Friend Kept Telling Him He Was Lucky To Have So Much Free Time With His Job, So He Called Him Out For Making So Much Money

You never REALLY know what another person’s job is like unless you’ve done it yourself.

And that’s why it’s generally a good idea to not ever assume anything about what someone does for a living and how hard they work.

But I guess this guy’s friend didn’t get the memo, because he made some comments that really upset him.

Was he wrong for how he reacted?

Let’s see what’s going on here…

AITA for reminding my friend he makes 8 times more than me? “My job doesn’t pay the best but I love the work. I obviously would like to be paid more. I was a listening ear to my friend a few years ago when he was looking for jobs.

This guy is a big earner…

I heard him list all the pros and cons of each option, including the salary. So I know what his starting pay was at the one he settled on, it is literally 8 times more than my annual salary. Our friendship is not influenced at all by our salary differences. We always split the spill, never pay for each other except birthdays, all of which has worked well. I even housesit (he has a cat) for him for free when he is away. Now that he is settled into his job, a job he will probably have til retirement, he has been complaining about it to me more and more.

He’s pretty over this…

I listen but I can’t say I completely sympathize, mainly because I know I would happily deal with those problems if i got paid like him. He definitely is aware of how little I get paid because he has tried to help me look for new jobs and I have commented on if the jobs paid more or less than my current salary. We do not work in the same fields. The incident: When we were hanging out, we discussed about wanting to go to this particular thing on a weekday/workday. I brought up how my job is pretty flexible and I can be available after a certain time. He says: wow you are so lucky, I could never. Then we kept discussing this thing, and he kept reiterating how lucky I was and how it sucks he can’t.

He finally let him have it.

I eventually got annoyed and said: dude you literally make 8 times more than me, would you say to an unemployed person you are so lucky to have free time? After that things got awkward and he hasn’t been messaging me. AITA for reminding him of that?”

It sounds like these two need to have a sit-down to talk this whole thing out…

