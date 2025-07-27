His Girlfriend’s Friends Invited Him To A Wedding Even Though She Couldn’t Go, But Then She Got Upset That He Was Going To Attend

When you are in a relationship with someone, you will often share a friend group that you hang out with.

What would you do if your girlfriend’s friends invited you both to a wedding, but your girlfriend couldn’t go, so they said that you should still attend?

That is what happened to the guy in this story, and now his girlfriend is upset that he is going to the wedding without her.

AITA for going to a friend’s wedding party when my SO can’t make it? Her friends are incredibly important to my SO, more so than “usual”. It’s something we’ve talked about relatively early in the relationship.

Language barriers can be difficult to overcome.

So, I’ve put in a lot of effort into becoming integrated into her group of friends. I love her friends and it’s an amazing group, but as silly as it sounds, it took genuine effort – her and her friend’s language is my 3rd spoken language, and that made it extremely draining in the beginning. Two in the group recently got married. They didn’t want a big wedding, and the ceremony was with family only.

A birthday party/wedding sounds fun.

However, they’re both turning 30 within a few days of each other, so they’ve decided combine everything into one massive party – they’re hosting all of their friends on the guy’s lake house, and we got invited too. I assumed I was simply her +1, since neither one of us is that close to either of the couple, but my SO is obviously closer to them. My SO can’t make it, so we RSVPd that we’re out. It was a difficult decision for her since she has terrible FOMO in these cases, but she really can’t make it.

What a nice gesture.

Last weekend the guy visited us with another friend from the group, and we spent the long weekend hanging out in the city. At some point during this trip he specifically let me know that I shouldn’t feel like I’m just a +1, and I’m welcome to join if I can make it. I told him that I’d love to go. I really would love to go, but my SO doesn’t want me to. She says she’s already heartbroken that she has to miss it, and I’m being insensitive for wanting to go – they’re her friends, and she’d feel really sad if I’m there with them while she has to work. I told her I won’t go if she’s this upset about it, but in all honesty I don’t understand why, and I find the request unfair and somewhat childish – they’re my friends now too, and I was even specifically told that I’m not just her +1. Am I really being insensitive here? AITA?

It seems like she needs to deal with her own fears of not being involved rather than trying to tell him he can’t attend the event.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

Yeah, she is pretty childish.

This person says the girlfriend should be happy he was invited.

This commenter doesn’t see an issue with him going.

She does sound insecure.

He was personally invited.

She’s being very self-centered and it is not a good look.

If anything, she should be happy that her boyfriend has developed a good friendship with her friend group.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.