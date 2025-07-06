His Mom And Sister Got A High-Energy Puppy They Couldn’t Care For, So He Told Them To Return It To The Breeder

Some people fall in love with the idea of a pet, without thinking through the reality of it all.

AITA-Telling my mom and sister to return their dog to the breeder. Hello, my sister has recently brought home an Australian Shepherd puppy as her new dog. He, of course, is very active and requires a lot of attention and care, which I don’t think either of them can give him at the moment. My sister is on track to become a nurse and works at a home care facility at the moment, so she is gone most nights and sleeps during the day, and will most likely go to college. My mom works nights as well and gets home in the early mornings. We do have the space plus a nice backyard, but one side of the fence is completely fallen over; our neighbor has not wanted to fix it. I am at home all the time due to an accident I had on my motorcycle, so I can’t play that much or take him out to exercise. I can barely walk normally right now. Plus, I have a 6-month-old poodle mix, which is very chill and likes to lounge around most of the time, unlike my sister’s dog.

His sister is really coming around to the idea, but his mom – not so much.

I am in no way telling her to take the puppy back because of my dog; they do play together, but I keep them separated because her puppy plays way too rough and nips really hard, plus we have two cats. My sister has warmed up to the idea somewhat, but my mom really wants to keep it and gets mad when I bring up the idea. I just want the puppy to have the best quality of life and be with someone who can take it out on walks, to the park, hiking, etc. My sister informed me that when she went to the breeder, they made her sign a contract that if, at any time, she thought the puppy was too much or was not the right fit, they would rather have him returned to them than be out in a shelter. AITA?

