His Mother-In-Law Mocked Their Marriage From Day One, So He Made Sure She Spent Decades Waiting For Grandkids That Would Never Come

In-laws have a way of inserting themselves into life decisions that don’t concern them.

One man’s mother-in-law wanted control over absolutely everything from their wedding to their future children. But he was determined to make sure he and his wife had the last laugh.

Secret revenge My MIL did NOT want me to marry my amazing wife — I wasn’t rich enough to give her the lifestyle that she thought she deserved. She bet us $10 that she wouldn’t cry at our wedding. She did.

But when it came time to settle up, his mother-in-law wasn’t going to play nice.

When we asked for the money, she pulled out two $5s and threw them on the floor, saying, “That can go towards your inevitable divorce.”

(An aside: we are still married, still in love, 47 years later.)

As the years went on, his mother-in-law shifted her focus towards the prospect of grandchildren.

Anyway, once married, she started wittering on about “when were we going to give her grandkids”—at every family do, every phone call, every letter.

Ironically, she ended up playing a key role in their decision.

About 8 years in, we started talking about it and decided that neither of us were keen in the first place. But most importantly, we didn’t want her in our lives any more than she already was. So I had a vasectomy.

But they decided to keep it a secret from her.

And we didn’t tell her… we just kept her hanging, frustrated, on the hook of possibility. It was glorious, and we still laugh about it whenever she starts up about how she was too old to enjoy them when the other siblings started popping them out!

They really played the long game here!

His rude mother-in-law never got the grandchildren she begged for, but he and his wife did get the quiet satisfaction of knowing it was their choice all along.

She thought she could manipulate them to get her way, but she couldn’t have been more wrong.

