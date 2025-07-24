His Neighbor Kept Blasting Their TV At Two In The Morning, So He Gave Him A Taste Of His Own Medicine

Respecting shared living spaces is key to peaceful cohabitation, and that includes shared walls in apartment buildings.

Going to watch movies at 2 A.M. next to my bedroom? Enjoy your wakeup call For my Master’s degree, I was living in an apartment building for mature students. It was in a small unfurnished apartment way too big for me and the handful of stuff I had. The school year went fine, but during the summer, the unit next to mine started blaring movies really loudly from 2 am til 3 or 4 am every day.

I don’t know what this guy was up to, but it was pretty clockwork. His unit was the mirror image of mine, so his bedroom was next to mine. The clarity of the sound made it obvious his TV was in his bedroom and aimed directly at our shared wall. This goes on for several weeks, and I’m getting more and more annoyed.

One day, our paths crossed as he was leaving his place. I asked him if he could turn it down or move it to a different room or simply just aim the TV away from the shared wall. He dazedly nodded sure, but that night, there was no change. At 2 am, the TV started blaring.

At this point, I’m ready to take action. Recall that I barely own anything. I decided I don’t really need the bedroom to be the room I sleep in, so I moved my bed to the living room, and the “bedroom” would now be my office.

I acquired some computer speakers and set them up so they would aim at our shared wall. I set my alarm for 7 am, which might not seem very early, but 7 am is when “quiet time” ends in this building. I also reasoned that someone who was up until 3 or 4 am daily was pretty unlikely to be waking up at 7 am regularly.

Every morning, when the alarm would go off, I would wander over to my “office” and crank up the sound, picking the most obnoxious music you would not want to be woken up to, especially if you’d been up until 3 am. Led Zep, Iron Maiden, Philip Glass, Atari Teenage Riot, etc. I treated this task like it was my job, regardless of whether I wanted to do it or not, for the rest of the summer.

I have no idea if this changed his behaviour since I was sleeping soundly in a different room. But I was sleeping especially well in the knowledge that I would be playing my neighbour some music that coming morning.

