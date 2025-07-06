His Neighbor Won’t Stop Hassling Him About Moving A Truck, So Now He Wants To Only Move It A Little Bit To Spite Her

Who’s ready for yet another story from the pages of Reddit about a terrible neighbor?!?!

AITA for not moving my truck? “I’m renovating my backyard and using my family’s truck and 15 goot black dump trailer to move materials. The truck is a clean, 3-year-old white Ford—not an eyesore. Our houses are close together, and the trailer blocks my driveway if parked in front of my house, so I park it in front of an open space a few houses down.

I also work full-time, have two kids (2 years and 5 months), and my wife’s been out of town since Thursday, so I’m swamped. Timeline: Wed 4PM: I park the trailer—legally. Thurs: Work full-time + build retaining wall. Thurs 7PM: Wife gets a text asking about the trailer. That night: I’m exhausted, bathing kids, putting them to bed, and eating before crashing. Figured I’d move it Friday. Fri 9:30AM: Missed voicemail from Jill saying she’s “being a Karen” and asking me to move it. Day: Slammed trying to finish retaining wall before concrete crew comes Monday. Forgot about moving the truck.

Fri 4PM: Jill texts me saying she left a voicemail and tells me to move it. I call Jill’s husband (we’re friendly). He says he doesn’t care and told her not to say anything. It’s a public street. By then, the truck had only been there 48 hours. I decided to wait till Saturday—I’d moved 4,000 lbs of wall block by hand and didn’t want to load the kids into the truck just to drive it around.

Sat 9AM: Another neighbor texts me that cops showed up. He told them it was mine and I was doing yard work. Cop said it was a waste of time and never contacted me. Sat 11AM: Jill texts, “You said you would move your trailer this morning. Move it.” I reply “I’m solo with the kids and will move it when my wife’s back Sunday.” Jill immediately texts both of us saying she’s called the cops and HOA and demands it be gone by Sunday.

I respond saying I was going to move it, but given her attitude, I’m not rushing. My wife backs me up and tells her to show some empathy. No reply. Sun 9AM: Cop calls, says it just needs to be “moved” every 72 hours. No definition of “moved”—even 50 feet counts. AITA if I move it 50 feet just to spite Jill? I was originally going to move it down the street to be nice, but after two calls to the cops, HOA involvement, rude texts/voicemails, I kinda want her to have to keep looking at it.”

