Husband Forgot His Wife’s Birthday, But Instead Of Taking Responsibility, He Blamed Her Children For Not Reminding Him

Personal responsibility doesn’t disappear just because life gets busy.

So when one husband forgot his wife’s birthday and blamed her kids for not reminding him, it was clear who had actually dropped the ball.

AITA for not reminding my mom’s husband of her birthday? He has been married to her for two years. Dated for one before that. I (26) knew he’s quite busy but didn’t think he would forget.

On Mom’s birthday, my brother and I got her one present each. Her favorite actress is starring in a new series, so I bought her the novel it’s based on, so she can read it before the show is released. My brother got her a Popmart figurine. When we went over to their house and her husband realized that he forgot, he got upset.

He said we should have warned him since we know how much time he spends at work and that things can slip his mind. AITA for not reminding him?

