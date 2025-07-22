Husband Wants To Honor His Mom With Baby’s Name, But Wife Refuses And Says It’ll Ruin Their Marriage

They agreed every baby name needed two yeses and one no—but now her husband keeps trying to sneak his mother’s name onto their daughter’s birth certificate.

She thinks it’s crossing a line.

Read on for the story.

AITA for refusing to name our child after my MIL? I (29F) am pregnant with our 3rd child. With our first child, my husband (28M) and I agreed that if it was a girl, I would have more say in the first name and he would have more say in the middle name and vice versa if it was a boy. But overall, we both had to love the first and middle names, it had to be a 2 yesses and 1 no situation. Our first was a girl so we agreed on my favorite name as the 1st name and a name that honored his heritage as the middle name.

Perfect.

With our 2nd, we found out that we were expecting another girl and my husband started pushing for her to be named after his mom. My husband is a huge mommy’s boy, sometimes to the point that it causes issues in our marriage. We have an incredible marriage, truly the only conflicts we’ve really ever had have had to do with in law issues. I have a great MIL. She’s kind, generous, fun, and truly treats me like her daughter. Although there are some boundary issues that we’ve had to work through, I really feel grateful to have her as my MIL.

Get to the “but”…

However, I don’t like her first or middle name at all so I said no. But then he really started pushing it to the point that it made me start feeling resentment towards his mom because it made me feel like he cared more about honoring and respecting/loving his mom than he did his own wife. He never once suggested using my name or middle name even though I’ve suggested using his because I truly can’t think of a better person to honor than my husband.

Ouch.

It hurts me and makes me feel jealous that he doesn’t feel that way about me but he does about his mom. He tried to compromise by asking for her name to be the middle name but I still don’t even want that because with the boundary issues we’ve had in the past I worry my MIL will refer to the baby as “her baby” or only call the baby by her middle name since it’s her name. My husband thinks I’m being ridiculous and unfair because he’s only asking for the middle name and not the first name.

It’s the principle!

I said we could compromise and do 2 middle names, my mom and his mom’s name to honor both grandmas but he didn’t like that so ultimately he picked the first name and I picked the middle and we both agreed on both names. Now to our third, he’s already starting to push his mom’s name again if it’s a girl. We got in an argument about it today that left me in tears because I told him how I felt and he said I was ridiculous for feeling jealous and that I was manipulating the situation to get him to drop it.

Ugh.

I love and respect my husband SO much, he’s my best friend. I want to just say fine and cave to make him happy but I really truly fear that it will cause issues in our marriage and with my relationship with my MIL down the road and that’s just not worth it to me. I don’t understand why we can’t just pick names that we BOTH love and want. Am I being unreasonable?

Should she stand her ground or just give in to keep the peace?

Reddit says NTA.

This person says the compromise was nice, and not her fault he declined.

This person says to squash all family names.

And this person says tough luck to the hubs.

Maybe it’s time to pick a different name—and a different hill to die on.

What a debacle.

