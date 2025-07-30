Kooky Customer Repeatedly Tries To Pay With $100 Bill, But The Cashier Doesn’t Have Enough Change

There are some people you’ve got to be direct with, and even when you are, they still don’t get it.

Imagine working at a store where you don’t have very much cash in the register. If a customer wanted to break a $100 bill, you’d think explaining the situation would be easy enough.

That’s not always the case!

Read how one Redditor dealt with a customer who repeatedly tried to break a $100 bill.

It’s *still* a hundred-dollar bill, and I *still* can’t take that! Here’s my nomination for dimmest bulb in the chandelier of customers: Gonzo — who as of yesterday, has me convinced that he has zero idea as to how money actually works.

The OP understood exactly who Gonzo was.

I’ve been suspecting this for a long time, because Gonzo is the kind of guy who, upon getting paid, will spend a huge chunk of it on lottery. Gonzo is the kind of guy who will take over the checkout counter with buying scratcher after scratcher, and scratches them right there at the register. He has no concept that other people want to pay for their stuff too, and he would hold up the line for 20 min, if you let him… But I don’t let him.

And so, the cashier had a particular way of interacting with Gonzo.

Gonzo is that kind of customer, that you have to treat like a naughty child, and tell him: No, it’s other people’s turn now! So… yesterday I came into the gas station on mid-shift; starting at 2 p.m., and Gonzo was already there. He wasn’t in line, but on the phone, off to the side.

It seemed like a regular day, until…

Shift change went as per usual, with my quick count of the minimum balance drawer, and with that happy crap, my work day began. Within minutes, Gonzo was at my counter asking for cigarettes, which he paid for by card — all well and good. Next: he requested his first Lotto tickets of the day, which came to: $24. He presented me with a crisp hundred dollar bill, whereupon, he was informed that I couldn’t take that. I didn’t have enough change; I’d just opened, and he’d just SEEN me do it. Synapses were almost firing, when he asked the lady behind him for change, but she also didn’t have it.

This is where things get hilarious.

So, here’s where it gets stupid: Gonzo gets out of line, since he can’t pay, and the lady behind him pays for her stuff by card. There was no one else behind her so, he steps up and asks for the SAME tickets as before, brandishing the SAME $100 bill. I don’t have the change! He’s informed curtly, again. “Okay, okay.” Gonzo says, wanders around the store a bit, then comes back and says he wants $20- worth of gas. Before I do anything, I must insist, “Show me the money!”

And what do you think Gonzo showed the cashier?!?!

…and he pulls out the hundred dollar bill. Raising my voice for that rare kind of cooky customer who’s just not getting it otherwise, “I. CAN’T. TAKE. THAT. BILL!!! If you show it to me again, I’m kicking you out!” Fortunately, Gonzo left on his own.

Gonzo is an unforgettable guy who seems to forget a lot.

