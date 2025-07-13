Man Followed His Sister When She Was Supposed To Go To School, And He Discovered A Secret She Was Hiding From Everyone

It’s common for many teenagers to skip classes.

If you thought your little sister was skipping school, would you follow her to find out where she was really going, or would you stay out of it and let her make her own decisions?

This man was becoming concerned about his teenage sister’s behavior.

He had a gut feeling that something wasn’t right, so he took matters into his own hands and followed her to see if she was indeed going to school.

AITA for spying my little sister because I was suspecting she didn’t go to school? I (22M) have been worried about my little sister (16F) recently. I was suspecting she didn’t go to school anymore and was just with her boyfriend. I talked to my mom about that, but she didn’t believe me saying my little sister had good grades. It seemed weird to me, because I never see her studying.

A week ago, I wasn’t working, so I decided to follow my sister. It was the morning when she was supposed to go to school. Obviously, I was right. She didn’t take the bus, but instead went to another direction. After a moment, I saw her with a group of kids and her boyfriend. I didn’t call her out here. Instead, I drove to her school.

They didn’t let me in, but I managed to get my mom here, and we realised that my sister skipped a lot of time in school. Most of the time, she still goes but, at least once a week, she skips a class. Our home phone number was wrong, so I assumed this is why the school never called us to tell us my little sister wasn’t there.

So, yeah, little sister skipped school a lot of times. She is obviously very angry at me, but there’s also a lot of my own friends telling me I was very weird for following her. She didn’t skip school that much and everyone should be allowed to live their teenage years.

AITA for that? For me, it’s ridiculous that people say that to me. Like I want the best for my sister, and she’s clearly making stupid mistakes that could be bad for her in the future.

