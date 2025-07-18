Employee Helped A Customer Return A Mouse, But The Customer Screamed At Him When He Gave Him His Money Back

Working in retail means dealing with all types of entitled customers.

What would you do if a customer screamed at you when you were trying to help them? Would you brush it off, or would you share the crazy tale on Reddit?

This man welcomed a late-night customer who wanted to return a product.

He politely helped him and even offered to give him back his money, but the customer was pretty rude.

Check out the full story below for all the details.

You don’t understand I’M A GAMER We are a 24-hour store. Our return desk closes at 10 pm. Most people are cool about it, and if I’m not busy, I will hook them up if they have their receipt.

A customer came in at almost midnight.

So, this guy comes in. He throws a fit in the front about the desk being closed. It’s almost midnight. So, they call me up

This man entertained the customer with the item he was complaining about.

Him: Excuse me are you the COS? (I think Sam’s Club has these? Don’t know what it is). Me: Uhh, something like that. Him: Oh, you’re an actual manager. Good, I need to return this mouse. Me: Ok, do you have a receipt? Him: I need a mouse! I’m a gamer.

He was ready to give his money back, but the customer wanted to exchange it instead.

Me: Ok, this all checks out. I’ll give you your money back. Him: I’m a gamer. I play C0unter Strike. Me: Alright, well, I’ll just give you your money and- Him: No, I want to exchange this.

So, he told him that he needed to pay more for the new mouse.

Me: Alright, that’s fine. Go ahead and get the one you want. So, he walks off to get his mouse and comes back Him: Well, I didn’t really want to pay $70 for a mouse. Me: (Then, why are you buying Razer?) Well, sir, after the exchange, it is $43. Him: You need to check your merchandise more closely.

The customer stormed out.

He pays and storms out. He was pretty normal when he asked me if he could do the return. Then, he flew off the handle and was annoyed at me after I offered him his money back. Never had someone get mad because I was giving them money before.

What a weird reaction from a customer!

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

Seriously, why do some customers get mad when you try to help them?

