Man Suggested His Brother-in-Law Find A Job Nearby Since They Are Sharing One Car, But His Wife Got Mad And Called Him Selfish

We all want to help out a family member who’s struggling, but to you still help them out when it impacts your own commute to work?

This man supports his wife in helping out and driving her brother to job interviews, but he realized they hadn’t considered the long-term strain on their shared car and his schedule.

He tried to voice his concerns, but things heated up quickly.

Check out the full story below .

AITA for refusing to allow my wife to commute her brother to work every morning? My brother-in-law recently moved into our state and lives 25 minutes from us. He recently has been searching for jobs, and my wife has been taking him to his interviews, drug tests, etc. My wife and I share one car because I mostly work from home while only going to the office twice a week.

This man anticipates a problem once his brother-in-law gets a job.

So, I had no problem with her giving him rides to his appointments. The problem now is all of the jobs he’s considering are well over 40 minutes away without traffic. There isn’t any public transportation. He doesn’t have a car, and I think he’s expecting my wife to give him rides every morning because she currently doesn’t work.

He suggested finding a job that’s nearby.

I brought this up with my wife yesterday. I asked her how he will commute to these jobs he’s considering. She said she doesn’t know. I told her maybe he should consider jobs nearby, like retail, cashier, or some other job that’s an easier commute for him.

She got mad and stormed out of the room.

She got upset that I would suggest what kind of job her brother should take. She said it’s his decision. Then I firmly told her, if he takes any of the far-distance jobs, he’s on his own on how he commutes. She stormed out of the room, yelling I’m selfish.

He thinks they’re not thinking ahead about how the commute will happen.

I understand my wife wants to help her brother, but they are not considering the logistics of having to commute far distances, especially since I also need my car from time to time. I understand there’s a chance it can work, but I’d rather not deal with the unnecessary stress of planning my life around the time her brother needs to go to work.

He also feels disrespected that they aren’t consulting him.

I find it a bit disrespectful they are planning all of this without once consulting me on if I’m okay with any of this or how it impacts me. To be frank, I don’t even think they’ve considered the commuting logistics at all. AITA?

It sounds like his brother-in-law needs to get a car.

Let’s see what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This person agrees with him.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

It’s unsustainable, says this person.

Here’s another honest opinion from this user.

Finally, short and straightforward.

Helping others is fine, until it starts to come at your own expense.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.