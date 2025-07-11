Uncle Traveled 12 Hours To Visit His Niece, But His Brother Thinks It’s Not Enough And Wants Him To Exert More Effort For Her

Family expectations can sometimes cross the line.

If you lived 12 hours away from your family, would you drop everything and visit them whenever they wanted you to visit, or would you insist on enjoying your free time in your own city?

This man traveled 12 hours to visit his brother and spend time bonding with his niece.

When he returned home, he went back to his own life, but now his brother is annoyed at him for not calling his niece.

Whatever he does never seems to be enough!

Check out the full story below for all the details.

AITA for not calling up my brother to speak to my niece more? I (28M) have a brother (34M) who has a wife and kid (2F). We live in the same country, but still very far apart. It literally takes 12 hours to get to him by train, which itself is so expensive.

This man went to see his brother and his family.

He really wanted me to come last week because he said it would give him and his wife some time to relax and unwind, and also so I could play with my niece more. I did that.

He was so tired from the trip and decided to go out.

I was sooo exhausted on my journey there and back. I just got back last Thursday. I was out with a friend on Saturday. He called me up because he said my niece wanted to see me. I told him I can’t talk as I’m out.

Their mom informed him that his brother was annoyed at him.

Today, I got a call from my mom being annoyed with me because my brother talked to her ever since I came back. Again, it was just literally just last Thursday. That I haven’t called to speak to his daughter, and how I’m being so terrible.

His brother did a similar thing before.

I got so annoyed. He has done this in the past, too. One time my ex was literally in the hospital dying of cancer. He asked me to go up and visit him and said my ex has his mom who can take care of him.

His brother wouldn’t even ask how he was doing, but would ask for favors.

Then, he complained to mom when I said I couldn’t. I felt so guilty I ended up going for four days anyway. What really annoys me is he barely messages to ask me how I’m doing or how my partner is. What stuff I have been up to.

Once, they bonded over a movie, but his brother fell asleep halfway through.

When I was visiting him last week, he expected me to take the week off, but he didn’t do it himself. There was one night we tried to bond and watch a movie. He got tired halfway through and wanted to go to sleep. Which I don’t mind.

He loves his niece, but he also has other things to attend to.

I’m not a clingy-unable-to-look-at-facts person, but don’t do the crap to me then! Also I love my niece, but I have a life of my own.

He just can’t commit to calling his brother and his niece every week.

My job is stressful! I go out to events and hang with friends on weekends, and when I get time to myself, I just wanna be alone. I don’t want to call him up every single week! I have a life!

Maybe his brother just wants free babysitting and is trying to guilt him into it.

Support should be a two-way street, not a guilt trip.

