Man Watched Another Guy Hit His Friend’s Car With A Shopping Cart, So He Gave Him A Taste Of His Own Medicine

When you use a shopping cart at a store, you’re supposed to return it to the store or the parking lot cart return when you’re done. You’re not supposed to leave it in the middle of the parking lot.

This man was waiting in a Walmart parking lot using her friend’s car.

He witnessed a man push his cart in the middle of the lot, hitting his friend’s car.

He was pretty upset and decided to get even.

You can have your cart back sir. I’ve read about people doing this, but it’s the first time I’ve ever done it. I was sitting in a Walmart parking lot, waiting to pick up my friend. She was nice enough to let me borrow her car as long as I pick her up for lunch.

Well, this guy loads his groceries, and instead of putting his cart away, he pushes it in the middle. Which is annoying enough. But besides that, he just pushes it so it hit my friend’s car.

So, I got out and I grabbed the cart and laid it down behind his car. I did it in full view of him so he knew it was there. He gets out and angry, and tries to do the same thing, pushing it towards my friend’s car. I catch it, wait for him to get in his car, and then lay it down behind his vehicle again.

After that, he didn’t put the cart away, but he did push it in another direction. Luckily, there was only a minor scratch on my friend’s car and it was no big deal. But that’s not your property! Be respectful of other people’s things.

What goes around will roll right back at you.

