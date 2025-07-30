Husband Went To A Friend’s House Instead Of Hanging Out With His Wife And Kids, But Even Though She Said It Was Okay For Him To Go, His Wife Is Mad At Him

It can be hard to have a social life when you’re parents with little kids.

If a friend invited you to hang out and your spouse agreed to watch the kids, would you assume everything was fine, or would skip hanging out with the friend and stay home?

This man was invited to a friend’s house for some drinks.

He asked his wife if he could go, and she said yes.

But as soon as he left, she made her real feelings clear.

Read the story below for all the details.

AITA for going to a friends house A colleague from work invited me (28M) to his house. It was just for a few drinks and some pizza. I don’t go out very often, maybe once every 3 to 4 months. A few other colleagues were in attendance.

This man and his wife are working around their kids’ and work schedules.

We have two children under the age of two. I work full time during the day, and my wife has only recently started working part time in the evenings. This week, I’ve worked around 50 hours, and my wife has worked 20 hours.

When she works, I look after the two kids. When I work, she does. But one goes to daycare.

He asked his wife if he could go out.

I asked my wife (26F) if I could go, and she said yes. On the day, I had work in the morning. I, then, watched the kids once I finished. My wife worked the middle part of the day, finishing early afternoon.

She said yes, multiple times.

I confirmed with her multiple times throughout the afternoon. I asked if I could attend, and she said yes. My coworker picked me up.

But she complained as soon as he left.

And immediately, she texted me. She said she’s not happy I went out, instead of hanging out with her. She’s complaining that she’s just worked long shifts, and one of the kids is sick.

He didn’t think her reasons were valid.

The child that is sick is minor and is just more whiney than usual, but the child wasn’t hard to deal with. The shifts she work are less then mine. I told her if she didn’t want me to go, she should have just said that, and I wouldn’t have gone.

She needed to speak up sooner if she didn’t want him to go.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

Either speak up or forever hold your peace.

