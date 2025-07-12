In retail, the way staff interact with customers can define the entire shopping experience.

But when one toxic manager decided efficiency should come before warmth, he quickly realized his friendly employee knew best when his customers suddenly started dropping like flies.

Told to “stop wasting time” on customer chats? Okay, no more small talk, EVER. I’m a cashier at a small hardware store. My manager, Dave, is obsessed with “efficiency.”

Last week, he chewed me out for chatting with a regular about his DIY project. He said, “Stop wasting time with customers. Scan items, take payment, done.”

His exact words: “No one cares about your little conversations.” Fine, Dave.

Now, I’m a robot. Scan items, state total, bag stuff, no eye contact, no words beyond “cash or card?” Customers are confused. One old guy even asked, “You okay, kid? You’re usually so chatty.” I just shrugged and said, “Store policy.”

Sales dropped a bit because our regulars love the personal touch. Yesterday, Dave got a complaint from a loyal customer who said the store’s “lost its charm.” He’s been glaring at me, but can’t say anything since I’m following his orders to a T. Now he’s stuck doing damage control, and I’m just here scanning like a good little robot.

