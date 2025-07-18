Mechanic’s Impatient Boss Can’t Repair The Damage Of His Outburst At Work Over A Car With Locked Lug Nuts

Hey, who hasn’t been given an impossible directive at one point or another?

In this story, a mechanic says, “OK, boss.” To heck with the consequences!

Let’s take a look under the hood of this one.

Want the Wheels off? No problem! I used to work in a transmission shop as a front wheel drive transmission puller.

Don’t know what that means but go on.

A friend of the boss brought his car in for a rebuild, so that made it a rush job. After getting the car in the air I find out that it has locking luggage nuts and he hasn’t bothered to leave the key. I report this to my boss who screams, “I DON’T GIVE A DARN HOW YOU GET THOSE WHEELS OFF, JUST MAKE IT HAPPEN NOW!”

Unreasonable. How’s OP gonna make it happen… now?

No problem, boss-man. I go back into the shop, grab my air chisel and start cutting the lugs off. This has the wonderful side effect of leaving large scars across his $3000 set of rims. I was halfway through the second side when the boss comes back into the shop and completely loses his mind.

Sounds like his mind was already lost. Will he recover it?

I very calmly remind him what he had told me earlier. He turns immediately back around and goes back into his office. To give the man some credit, he did come back an hour later and apologize to me for going too far.

Guess that’s something.

This mechanic made sure the wheels came off.

