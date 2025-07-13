‘My Uber driver is playing AI versions of songs with my name inserted.’ – Uber Customer Got Into A Normal Ride, But The Songs Playing Had Her Shook

The advancements we’ve seen in AI over the past few years have been both astonishing and troubling.

But here’s the thing – generative AI is only going to be impressive for a little while. It’ll probably be ethically dubious and cringe forever.

Just take this video from TikTok user @elise_carlin:

“My Uber driver is playing AI versions of songs with my name inserted,” reads the caption.

An intensely somber tune plays with lyrics like: “Oh Elise, you’re everything, a quiet voice, a song bird’s wing, you walk like dreams that never cease, I’m lost in love with you, Elise.”

I think at this point I’d have taken my chances and rolled out the open door.

Driving us crazy – very literally.

Is this a prank, bro?

I’m…

You’re getting mixed reviews for sure.

Look, the guy probably just thought this would be a cool personal touch for his customers.

He’s super duper wrong, but still.

