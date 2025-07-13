July 13, 2025 at 2:48 am

‘My Uber driver is playing AI versions of songs with my name inserted.’ – Uber Customer Got Into A Normal Ride, But The Songs Playing Had Her Shook

by Ben Auxier

The advancements we’ve seen in AI over the past few years have been both astonishing and troubling.

But here’s the thing – generative AI is only going to be impressive for a little while. It’ll probably be ethically dubious and cringe forever.

Just take this video from TikTok user @elise_carlin:

“My Uber driver is playing AI versions of songs with my name inserted,” reads the caption.

An intensely somber tune plays with lyrics like: “Oh Elise, you’re everything, a quiet voice, a song bird’s wing, you walk like dreams that never cease, I’m lost in love with you, Elise.”

I think at this point I’d have taken my chances and rolled out the open door.

@elise_carlin

ok so this is an uber first for me loool — didn’t think I’d be serenaded at 7am by AI on the way to the airport #uberdriver #uber #uberride #nyctiktok #ai #uberstories #newyorkcitylife

♬ original sound – Elise Carlin | NYC

Driving us crazy – very literally.

Is this a prank, bro?

I’m…

You’re getting mixed reviews for sure.

Look, the guy probably just thought this would be a cool personal touch for his customers.

He’s super duper wrong, but still.

