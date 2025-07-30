New Neighbors Made A Big Ask Too Soon About Childcare, So One Couple Turned It Down But Then Second-Guessed Their Decision

Balancing kindness and boundaries can be tricky when it comes to maintaining neighborly relations.

One couple was getting along fine with their new neighbors, but when they dropped a surprise request about swapping childcare, it caught one parent off guard.

Read on for the full dilemma.

AITA??? Childcare for neighbour we barely know So a family moved in around 6 months ago and seem quite nice. They have 2 kids, we have a 9-year-old son. Kids, man, and woman always say hello and are very polite. They said when they settle they would like to invite us round for dinner (hasn’t happened, but kind to say). We know their names and say hello in passing, and I’ve even sent his CV/resume to my workplace when he was looking for work.

But then one day, things started to go south.

So yesterday he knocks round and says could we discuss childcare options with each other, as we as parents all work and may need extra help, so we may need them to have our son occasionally and we could have their children round. We are both full-time workers but incredibly organized, so have all childcare booked and planned until October.

The request didn’t sit well with her.

I felt I wanted to be neighbourly and say yes of course, BUT also hesitant, as I don’t want to be saddled with kids I barely know all the time and know for sure we simply don’t need extra help.

Now she’s second-guessing if she made the right call.

Should I have given it more time before I said, “That’s kind of you to consider us but we are genuinely ok! Thanks!” Feel like I may have dismissed him? AITA???

She didn’t mean to come off as rude, but they just truly didn’t need the help.

It’s easy to second-guess yourself when it comes to awkward social situations, but often times you’re just overthinking it.

Saying no doesn’t automatically equal being unkind.

