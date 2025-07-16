July 16, 2025 at 8:48 am

‘No, I already know that that’s your card.’ – Costco Customer Tried To Buy Her Mom Something At The Mega Store, But They Both Got Kicked Out Of Line

by Ben Auxier

Costco is a weird little club where you can buy more stuff than you need for less than normal but only by also purchasing a card that says you’re allowed to do that.

Check out this story from TikTok user @jasbuduan:

“One time, I was at Costco with my mother the day before Thanksgiving, buying pumpkin pie. Okay. Okay, we’re checking out. I’m standing there with my mother. My mom gives her Costco card, and I was like, ‘no, mom, you got everything else for Thanksgiving. I got this. I got the pumpkin pie.'”

“And the cashier goes, ‘no, no, you can’t pay. It’s not your membership.’ I was like, ‘she’s my mom. She’s my mom, and I just want to pay.’ She’s like, ‘it’s not yours.’ And I hand my card to my mom, and I was like, ‘here, just. And the lady’s like ‘no, I already know that that’s your card.'”

“Kicked us out of the line. We didn’t get the pumpkin pie.”

Just doing their job? Or going too far?

All hail the savings.

There are ways around it, of course.

Shop around?

Guess they’re pretty strict in there.

