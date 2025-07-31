Noisy Roosters Jolted Them Awake Every Morning, So One Sleep-Deprived Renter Considered Turning Their Neighbors In For Excessive Noise

Noise can be one of the hardest things to adapt to when moving into a new place.

But for one urban renter, they weren’t kept awake by the usual sirens or traffic, but the incessant crowing of an illegal pet rooster!

AITA for reporting my neighbor rooster I recently moved a couple months ago from the outskirts of the city to downtown.

But they had the misfortune of moving next to some very noisy neighbors.

My next door neighbor has a bunch of chickens, which is fine, but he also has multiple roosters that are maybe not even 4 yards from my bedroom window. They start crowing every single day at 4:30 a.m. on the dot. Every. Single. Day.

Reporting them is an option, but they fear what may happen to the animals when they do.

In this city, it is illegal to have a rooster, but I feel like a complete AH to report it because I think they’ll kill them.

They’ve tried their best to tolerate them, but their patience is wearing thin.

I waited a few months in hopes that I would get used to it and it wouldn’t bother me anymore, but every single morning I am woken up by a rooster and I have to put headphones in so I can sleep past 4 a.m. The headphone thing isn’t the biggest deal in the world, but as a side sleeper, it has started to hurt my ears a decent amount. :/

It’s starting to get in the way of their social life too.

I also don’t know how to explain to people that yes, you can spend the night at my house, but you better bring headphones or you’re getting woken up at 4 a.m. 😭 AITA if I report my neighbor having roosters in a city where they’re not allowed?

This renter did their best to tolerate it, but enough is enough.

Everyone deserves the right to sleep comfortably in their own home, and this noisy rooster is jeopardizing that.

Reporting them feels harsh, but so does being jolted awake every single morning.

