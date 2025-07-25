Odd Customer Asks To Apply For A Job, But Then She Asks The Cashier How To Get Her Exact Role

Customer service interactions can be such a gamble. The bad interactions tend to be the people who could care less about your job.

But, what about someone who wants the very job you’re working?

How would you handle a customer who wanted to get you fired so they could have your job? Would you be nice, or would you get revenge?

Check out a Redditor’s story about a strange woman who is committed to stealing this worker’s exact shift.

See the story below to learn more.

No, I will not quit so that you may take my job. Guys, I just had a story from the zoo less than 24 hours ago. I should not have one from the valet already. And yet, here I am, because this is not the first time I’ve had this conversation. A woman notices our sign that states we are hiring drivers. As she pays for her valet, she is chatting with me about it, mentioning how sorry she feels for the drivers that stand outside in the cold.

But, the woman had thought long and hard about these positions…

She says my job as the cashier seems so much nicer and I agree because, well, it is. She asks what my shift is, and I tell her 7-3:30, Monday-Friday. I let her know we have 24/7 location that needs cashiers for all shifts, and my location needs a 3:30-10 p.m. cashier Monday-Friday. She asks for an application, which I gladly give her. This is where it goes downhill.

The woman has an odd request.

Once the application is in her hand, she suddenly looks very smug. “Can I mail this back instead of bringing it here?” She asks.

Unusual, but OK, I write down the address and hand it to her.

But this is where things get really strange.

She snatches it out of my hand, scratching me with her nails. She offers no apology, but instead I get a suddenly nasty tone. “So. How do I get YOUR job?” I blink at her and explain what my shift is, and then explain the available shifts again. I get about halfway through before she interrupts me. “Yeah, yeah, I heard you but I want YOUR job. I want that shift. How do I get it?”

So, the cashier replies back honestly.

“Well, ma’am, I don’t plan on quitting any time soon. I really need this job, so getting my exact shift wouldn’t really-” “You could just go work outside with the rest of them. You’re young. They would make you go out there. How do I get your job!” I sigh, and point to the boxes on the application where she can mark her preferred shift and position.

And the customer? Strangely mean after all the help…

“Have fun out there in the cold!” She cackles as she walks off. I smile at my good fortune, as the only mailing address we have is for corporate, so that is what I gave her. Corporate passes applications along to managers solely on the east side of the city, and my location is the only one on the west side, and we do our own hiring, which I would have explained to her if she hadn’t turned into the wicked witch. Ah well.

Does Reddit think this woman’s behavior is odd? Let’s read the comments below to learn what the readers think.

One user reminded everyone that’s not how jobs typically work.

Another had a great response for the cashier to use next time.

Someone else recommended the OP come prepared with a stamper next time.

And finally, another Redditor had a brilliant comeback.

This woman’s bizarre behavior is definitely not getting her a job anywhere.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.