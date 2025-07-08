Office Admins Demanded To Be Added To Security’s Incident Emails, But When They Got Flooded With 45 Emails Per Day, They Quickly Took Themselves Off The List

People often underestimate just how much behind-the-scenes work goes into certain jobs.

What would you do if a group of employees insisted on being looped into your team’s daily reports, even after you warned them about the sheer volume of information? Would you try to warn them again? Or would you let them learn the hard way?

In the following story, one security team employee deals with this exact scenario. Here’s what happened.

Here’s a quick one, you sure you want to be added to the email list? I work for a security company at a large car manufacturer. As security, we digitally document EVERY LITTLE THING. These new white shirts (admin employees) wanted to be a part of the action and requested to be added to the email list for incidents that we report.

They changed their minds quickly!

We’re like, “That’s a lot of emails, are you sure?” (Roughly 45 emails per day). “Yes! We need to stay informed!” I come into work today (two days after their request) and see that they are no longer on the list to be included for all incidents. They said it’s too many emails and wanted off the list.

Too funny! That sounds like record timing.

Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit feel about the situation.

This person has a good point.

Very smart!

Here’s another great strategy.

That would just make them mad.

He tried to warn them.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.