A Roommate Took A Lot Of Fridge Space And Left Her With Almost Nothing, So She’s Considering Buying Her Own Mini Fridge

Shared living spaces come with shared responsibilities and boundaries. That often means a shared refrigerator too.

If you didn’t have enough room in the refrigerator for all of your food, would you consider getting a mini fridge, or would you be worried that your roommates would be mad at your for buying your own mini fridge?

This woman moved into a house with three older male roommates, and they left her almost no space in the shared refrigerator.

What do you think she should do? Read the story below to decide.

WIBTA for getting a mini fridge for our shared house? I (23F) just moved into a shared house with three men. It’s a “professional” house rather than student accommodation, and my housemates are all a bit older than me. I moved in two weeks ago, and I’m trying not to rock the boat too much.

This woman was left with very little space in the shared fridge.

But I’m having issues with the shared fridge. The person whose shelf is above mine has moved his down to give himself double the shelf space. It leaves me with very little room to work with. For context, I can’t fit an onion on my shelf. It’s leaving me with a limited set of foods that I can buy and store there.

She wanted to approach her roommate, but she ended up being scared.

I’ve tried to bring it up, but freeze up every time. I know I need to just get over it and talk to my housemate, but that’s easier said than done. This housemate isn’t the most approachable. He spends a lot of time in his room playing video games quite loudly and without his headphones.

Her mom wanted to get her a mini fridge.

I told it to my mum. She wants to get a mini fridge that I could set up somewhere in the kitchen, but I’m worried that this may come off as kind of passive-aggressive and rude. I’m just really trying not to make waves.

But she fears that she might get kicked out for it.

I’ve only lived there for two weeks, and I know the last female that lived there was asked to leave by the landlord because “she wasn’t a good fit,” whatever that means. So, would I be the jerk for getting one?

Sometimes, you have to create your own space.

