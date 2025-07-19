Parking Attendant Enforced Rules Without Exception, So The Wrong People Got Mad And The Right People Got Exposed For Corruption

When rules are enforced unevenly, the people on the ground are usually the first to take the fall.

Restaurant parking lot was for customers only so I made the owner’s daughter go find street parking 4 blocks away. Years ago I worked as a parking lot attendant for a high-end restaurant. Parking was for customers only. Not even employees could park there.

I got chewed out by a manager one day because I let a cook who was running late park there (the cook apologized to me because I got in trouble).

One night the owner’s daughter (completely spoiled brat) showed up and I told her, “Sorry, customers only.” She flipped out on me but, again, “Sorry. I was just yelled at by Tony (the manager) and he said CUSTOMERS ONLY.” She wound up having to parallel park four blocks away and apparently scratched her bumper backing into a street sign. Tony promptly showed up and fired me on the spot.

A couple days later the owner called me and apologized for the whole thing. He said the whole situation caused restaurant drama because employees took my side. I did the right thing by letting the cook park there and then Tony overreacted by yelling at me. He obviously knew I was being a jerk because I had been yelled at and wouldn’t let his kid park there. He offered me my job back but I politely declined.

A couple months later I found out that the guy who replaced me got fired for taking bribes from people to park in the lot and never go into the restaurant. Tony then got fired because turns out he was fudging sales numbers and stealing money from the till every night.

